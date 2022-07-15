To the editor — B. Gates and other global elites at the World Economic Forum have developed a strategy to harness the power of lightning.

Beginning in 2025 all electric cars will be affixed with a lightning rod. One typical lightning bolt has enough electricity to drive a car from Seattle to Pittsburgh and back.

A few details need to be worked out. The battery weighs 3.5 tons and materials are scarce. Also, all prototype cars have burned up and 473 drivers have perished. All of the drivers signed a waiver which in part stated that they were willing to "give the last full measure of devotion to a noble cause the ensure the future of our planet."

Such zeal is indeed heartwarming.

MONTE SCHILPEROORT

Yakima