To the editor — A healthy business climate cannot exist without a functioning government. Key is good information. Lately, good information has been hard to come by.
I couldn’t resist reading “The January 6th Report.” Sixty Republicans and one Democrat testified at the various hearings. Sadly, most of the Republicans knew the election wasn’t stolen, but before Jan. 6 none spoke up loudly and publicly to point out the then-president knew the election was not stolen and wasn’t speaking the truth.
We are discovering those at Fox News were aware all along — there was no evidence the election was stolen. They were less concerned about the truth and more concerned about their brand, losing listenership and advertising dollars.
Of course, it led to people believing the election was stolen and to try to right a wrong. The Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters and QAnon for years have exploited grievances.
The former president’s willingness to use them rings loudly when comparing it to Hitler’s early rise to power. As happened then, happened now. Too many leaders went along, believing in the end they could control the president.
Thank you to the Herald-Republic and others like you for keeping the First Amendment alive by being honest brokers of the news.
DON HINMAN
Yakima