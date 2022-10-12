To the editor — To those who deliberately refuse to look at facts. Those who would rather their party "win" than work together to create a healthy country for all, not just a few.
I understand the former POTUS accomplished a few good things. Great.
But everything was negated by his and the majority of Republican congresspeople when he lied (and continues to lie) about the election being stolen. In fact, their concerted attempt to cheat the American public by setting up fake electors, packing judicial "friends" on benches BEFORE Trump lost in 2020 absolutely portrays their intent on stealing a fair and free election. Pointing fingers at Democrats trying to steal the election is a smoke screen.
To paraphrase P.T. Barnum,
"You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can't fool all the people all the time."
Stop watching Politico and Fox entertainment networks. Open your eyes and let's work together to stop the flood of illegals entering the USA, to find other ways to reduce greenhouse emissions, cover health care costs, to respect our police and other law enforcement, judicial and governmental officers.
To bring back civility and common-sense government, we need to look at the truth.
KURSTEN KROF
Yakima