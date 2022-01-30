To the editor -- We are parents of two children attending the Wapato School District – one is a sophomore and the other is a senior at Wapato High School. We are very active parents and want the best for our children.
We are fortunate to have our kids in the Wapato School District and we know they are getting a great education. We have witnessed firsthand the support and hard work of the staff during this unprecedented time of COVID-19.
In order for this to continue, we know it is vital for the upcoming Educational Programs and Operations Replacement Levy to pass. Dollars generated from the levy support various programs, services and personnel, such as: technology, textbook and instructional materials, security at the schools with school resource officers, extracurricular activities (clubs and athletics), and health services – school nurses and several other programs that support the social emotional learning of all students and staff.
Please join us in voting to support the upcoming Educational Programs and Operations Replacement Levy.
LORENZO and MARIA ALVARADO
Wapato