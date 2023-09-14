Letter writer’s logic was classic MAGA thinking
To the editor — The recent screed defending MAGA shows the depths they will sink to as they rewrite history and fabricate allegations.
In his history of the Democratic Party, a letter writer leaves out the part where the worst bigots and racists left the party and joined the modern Republican Party. Every criticism he levels at the Democrats were part of history, but it was the Republican Party that willingly took them in and secured a home for their racist, xenophobic, bigoted view of the United States.
Republicans would rather deny voting rights to tens of thousands of citizens to find tens of illegal votes (which turned out to be mostly Republican). Today’s Republicans support the criminal activities of their leader (TFG), cutting Medicare and Social Security in favor of a bloated military budget, fealty to a Second Amendment interpretation that didn’t exist before being created by a corrupt Supreme Court (which has become more corrupt with Republican illegitimate judges), and projection of every guilty action they take, trying to create a “both sides” narrative where none exists.
Look at Florida; look at Texas; look at Ohio. People who don’t believe in democracy and civil rights support such regimes. And they call themselves MAGAs.
DAN THOMAS
Zillah