To the editor — The line between irony and hypocrisy is tricky.
The writer who recently condemned those who have challenged Union Gospel Mission to live up to Christ’s love called their challenges “condemnation.”
He then labeled UGM’s refusal to hire LGBTQ+ people as “loving correction,” like a parent with a child.
Both groups challenged behavior.
Labeling one “condemnation” and the other “loving correction” — irony or hypocrisy?
The writer then labels those who challenge UGM to practice Christ’s love as “woke Philistines.”
An interesting — and revealing — choice of groups beginning with “Ph.”
In the Old Testament, Israelites considered the Philistines unclean. Kinda like the UGM acts toward some job applicants.
But Jesus never mentioned the Philistines. He challenged the Pharisees.
Pharisees were (unwoke) self-righteous religious leaders who acted like they were better than others. Kinda like the behavior some folks are challenging UGM to stop.
The writer quotes Leviticus to support UGM’s stand on LGBTQ+ issues. He is silent on 600 other laws in the Old Testament.
All of us have broken some of them.
Focusing on only the laws you obey — irony or hypocrisy?
Jesus lived out a new commandment: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself."
Ironically clear.
EDWIN SUTHERLAND
Yakima