To the editor — In rebuttal to Mr. Frank Shirley's June 8 letter to the editor: To blame the white man for gangbangers is one of the dumbest things I have ever heard.

Gangbangers are born out ignorance to parents that don't care. They bother to make these babies and then they don't after that (child abuse).

Mr. Shirley's letter is a perfect example of using racism as an excuse to not be responsible for who you are, what you are, what you say and what you do. It's pretty simple.

I believe this is correct and I don't think you can prove me wrong.

RALPH RILEY

Union Gap