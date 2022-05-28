To the editor — A recent letter argued, “Not a word in the Constitution gives the court power to rule on abortion.” The writer claimed that “Everything not delineated to jurisdiction of the federal government is to be decided by the states.”

That’s close, but “close” only counts in horseshoes, dancing and hand grenades.

Not all rights are spelled out in the Constitution. The Ninth and 10th Amendments make that clear.

Some unnamed rights are reserved to the states. Others belong directly to choice of individuals: “the people.”

The writer concludes, “To suggest that abortion will become illegal with Roe v Wade overturned displays ignorance of the situation.”

He adds an afterthought I applaud: “Religion and or politics have no place in interpreting the Constitution.”

Unfortunately, he undermines his primary conclusion with that afterthought. If abortion is delegated to the states, and if the loudest religious view prevails, abortion will be banned in all states.

The currently loudest religious view — that the soul begins at conception — will be imposed on everybody.

Unconstitutionally, if that religious/moral issue was one of the many rights/choices the Founders intended to leave to the individual.

If one unenumerated right can be taken, they all can.

FRED BRIDGES

Yakima