Letter-writer speaks same language as ‘blogger’
To the editor — The recent letter warning we need to start learning Mandarin is good advice. (I always get confused at some local restaurants.)
The writer also warns there are 10 or 20 drug dealers and human traffickers crossing our borders for every one person seeking freedom. I don’t know where he found those statistics, but I am sure they are well-researched. (Who would make up statistics?)
With Tucker Carlson gone, there remains only one lone voice out there warning us how we need to protect our country. (He appears to have a blog at with the title of “My Struggle.”)
His writings remind me a lot of our local letter writer: “I know that people do not like to hear all this; but anything more thoughtless, more hare-brained than our present-day citizenship laws scarcely exists.”
He says we need a “folkish” approach to everybody who continues to live in our country. By folkish, he means three classes of people. There are citizens — folks like us. There are subjects — people who are here to serve us. And there are foreigners — immigrants who don’t really belong here.
To those who agree with the letter writer, check out his blog!
GUS MAHLER
Yakima