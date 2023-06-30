To the editor — A June 27 letter to the editor in effect suggests that scientists and journalists have teamed up to bamboozle the public regarding climate change.
As a scientist who has followed climate closely since we began seeing remarkable climate-related changes in the Arctic decades ago, I feel obliged to respond.
All of the direct climate issues (water vapor, methane, smoke) that the author claims to have been ignored, have in fact been studied, and continue to be studied, extensively. Those studies have also been accurately reported by the responsible press.
The claim that "no one looks at historical fluctuations" is absurd. Is the author unaware that ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica have provided an exquisite record of climate going back over 500,000 years? And that those data tell us a lot about future climate if we continue pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere?
Ignoring scientific fact is hardly “critical thinking,” regardless of what one learned (or not) in college.
MILES McPHEE
Naches