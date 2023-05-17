To the editor — A recent letter quoting Jon Meacham quoting Augustine might make both men sigh with exasperation.
Speaking in Yakima, Meacham quoted Augustine, “A people is the association of a multitude of rational beings united by a common agreement on the objects of their love.” He added, “It follows that to observe the character of a particular people we must examine the objects of its love.”
Judging from some of the examples the writer gave of what he thinks America loves, he doesn’t understand Meacham or Augustine.
Does the writer understand Meacham informally advises President Biden on speech themes? Biden used this precise quote in his inaugural address, likely because of Meacham.
Biden’s inaugural list of what America should commonly agree on as objects of our love? Dignity. Respect. Honor. And, the truth.
One Augustine scholar believes the truth is that America betrays what it loves by glorifying guns, racism, moralism and money — https://shorturl.at/nqCG4
Dear writer: because many of us do not hate immigrants and trans folks doesn’t mean they’re the object of our love. It means we love freedom.
Moralistic nationalism is the sort of vice both Augustine and Meacham warn against, and the sort of thing the writer embraces.
Sigh.
B.J. ANDERSON
Grandview