To the editor — The letter suggesting that everybody quickly abandoned horses and buggies for cars was a fine specimen of what horses once dumped on Yakima Avenue.
About 20 to 50 pounds of the stuff daily, per horse, along with a gallon of horse piss. The smell and flies spurred car sales.
Still, the transition took nearly half a century! (https://rb.gy/dxwpm)
The writer’s real beef (or was it actually horse meat?) was government mandates. But many owners of autos complained about the government regulating their behavior with licensing and speed limits and such folderol. Ironic, huh?
The real bite the writer avoided: Government regulations eventually limited the outdated modes of transportation. Horses are not permitted on modern freeways.
True, they can be ridden on local streets without danger of YPD spotting them.
And if a person’s religious beliefs forbid modern gadgets, a horse-and-buggy are still allowed.
So, Yakimans could worship at the First Church of the Internal Combustion Engine. Yakima can become the gassy version of horse-and-buggy communities where tourists flock to buy the handiwork of people locked in another time.
Locals can sell gas-powered, chain saw-carved wood statues and gas-harvested fruit. Perhaps elect more gas-passing politicians.
“Welcome to Yakima, the Lancaster County of Washington.”
B.J. ANDERSON
Grandview