To the editor — Michael Martin's Nov. 25 letter, "Climate change deniers brought it on themselves," says we should punish "deniers" (skeptics). Oil and coal companies and Republicans have lied, he says. Cut off federal funds and let Florida drown and Texas freeze and burn.
Mr. Martin got his wish and then some: The entire country is suffering because of Biden and the Democrats' mad rush to force renewables on the country. High gas and grocery prices are a direct result of their war on fossil fuels.
The Davos crowd gathers to preach to the world in their carbon-spewing private jets. Hypocrites. They want us all to live in public housing and use mass transit or ride bicycles. Every proposed solution benefits the Democratic Party. We rely on China for the components for windmills, solar panels and batteries.
"We are fixated on the minutiae of greenhouse gas emissions levels and the abstract and impossible problem of constraining atmospheric CO2 concentration — while ignoring natural climate variability and drastically simplifying the human side," wrote Judith Curry, former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technolgy, Feb. 19, 2022, in Climate Etc.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima