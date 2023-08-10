To the editor — J. Nogan busts some myths about senior citizens. (‘A couple of things worth noting for seniors," Yakima Herald-Republic, Aug. 6).
As a senior citizen myself, I love to walk and often have to walk next to cars because of lack of sidewalks. But the poverty among seniors is no laughing matter. According to Lt. Governor Heck, 44% of renters are cost burdened.
No wonder a renter tax credit keeps being brought up in Congress, it would end those experiencing poverty don’t have to pay over 30% of their income for rent. Calls to our members of Congress can help this to pass.
It is time America ends homelessness, hunger and the stress poverty brings. We are the richest country in the world, with more poverty than any of our peer countries.
Our voices can help pass initiatives to change this catastrophe.
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish