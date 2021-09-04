To the editor -- I have been saddened when reading letters to the editor of late.
It seems that several people -- writing seemingly from places of health and security -- are using their words not to give thanks for their prosperity, but rather to wish death and destruction on others, including on those who may be in unfortunate circumstances.
I have felt inclined to pick up my pen several times but decided a more helpful use of this space would be to remind people of the childhood adage: to THINK before we speak.
The adult version (as a handy acronym) for those not familiar, is that when posting or writing, we should ask ourselves: Is it True, Helpful, Inspiring, Necessary and Kind?
Studies into human psychology indicate that messages directed at others in hatred, bitterness, anger or negative emotion likely aren’t going to change minds or behaviors. Compassion, understanding and love can conquer all.
COVID-19 has plunged many into suffering, and it is important now to choose to use our words to speak life.
Thanks also to everyone who has found the energy to care for others during this challenging time; your sacrifice and your strength are inspiring, and I believe will not go unnoticed by the Universe.
LEX TALAMO
Yakima