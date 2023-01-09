To the editor — Love the idea of writing down our worries and tossing them into the trash as a New Year’s tradition. (Column: "Good riddance to 2022 and all its zany characters," by Leonard Greene, Yakima Herald-Republic, Jan. 6.)
Once that is done, it is time to get down to the business of creating a more equitable country by using our voices to guide Congress to pass legislation that makes a difference. Let’s start by asking them to renew the expanded Child Tax Credit that reached 90% of families with children and cut child poverty nearly in half. Then model a renters’ tax credit the same way to put a stop to the slide into homelessness.
Speaking up for families can help Congress make our country a better place!
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish