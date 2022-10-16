To the editor — If we really want to get ahead, use the East Valley for the site of a Bill Gates-funded prototype combination fourth-generation nuke site, green hydrogen plant and multiple reservoir system that gets us both reliable inexpensive energy and quality environmental facilities, including increased water resources.
Climate change continues, outside human control; at least America versus India and China. A useful and appropriate use of our local resources, time, intellect and fuels, is to adapt as needed to migrate, feed, clothe and house persons on our continually changing Earth. A better use of East Valley is wise.
The reason to halt solar farms is:
Making a silicon wafer for a solar cell requires turning ordinary sand into parts per billion pure silicon by cooking the sand, (after preparatory process), at the temperature of an arcweld (~3,000 F), for about 280 hours.
Thus, initial manufacturing and construction energy used is excessive and mostly generated from carbon. Solar cells and windmills have huge carbon/environmental construction overhang before they can save anything in their actuarial life expectancy.
Even more indicative of bad investment, solar cells and windmills will soon be replaced by permanent, reliable, safe, less expensive, zero carbon, fourth-generation nuclear generators. Why not lead?
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish