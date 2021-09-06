To the editor -- Alan Jones writes in a letter to the editor published on 9/2/21: “People who go to the ER with the coronavirus should be sent home if they do not have a virus shot card …
"Hospital beds should be saved for sick people who did all they could to avoid getting the virus, not for those who ignored all the news reports, doctors and scientists. At a minimum, triage should give those with a shot card a bed first.”
To be consistent with the logic of Alan, let's substitute any one of the following conditions for which sick people should be denied care: Obesity, lack of exercise, poor diet, folks who don’t take vitamins, smokers and substance abusers. You know, all those who ignore the advice of doctors and scientists. Why if we carried Alan’s philosophy to the logical conclusion, there would be plenty of open beds.
LANCE FORSEE
Yakima