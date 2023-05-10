To the editor — Solar for (not so) dummies …
I don’t usually bother correcting people, but the nonsense in the recent “Solar helps you see things a little differently” letter should not stand unchallenged. Even the worst wildfire smoke has an insignificant impact on solar production (I’ve got five years of data to back me up).
As for "chem trails" clouding the skies … don’t know where to start on that. We would never have a clear day if it were true, but obviously it’s not.
Snow blocks production for a few days in the winter and it’s a good idea the spray the panels down if they get dusty.
Otherwise, it’s simple and easy and an utter no-brainer to install solar in Central Washington. I pay about $100 a year for a grid connection, which covers all our household use and fuel (electricity) for our vehicles.
Happy to show anyone how great solar can be!
MARK NORMAN
Yakima