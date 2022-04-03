To the editor -- Elected Republicans and their base now have two stands: “It’s my body, my choice” re no-vaccines, but “It’s your body, MY choice” for everything else. No abortion, no LGBTQ. They decide for you. Set up vigilantes, ignorant angry people, most with guns. No disagreement allowed.

“I can come into your house and tell you what you can and can’t do, because I alone get to choose for you.” Intimidation is REALLY important, since their plans are patently crazy, unconstitutional and rejected by a majority of Americans.

No abortion for you, your kid can’t be gay or trans (even if they are). And your neighbors can report you, spy inside your house, sue you -- like Soviet Russia. Republicans are baby fascists, complete with threats and physical violence. The theme: Be hate-filled. “I can dictate what you do in your own state.” Maybe a little insecure.

So let’s boycott. Totally. No business, no travel, no sales to Idaho, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, the rest. They are committed to following their own delusions -- let’s oppose. Stop everyone coming into Washington from these crazy states. Search them, take their guns, quarantine them, and then turn them away. Let them know they are not accepted.

MICHAEL MARTIN

Selah