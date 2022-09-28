To the editor — Shalts and shalls were hors d'oeuvres on the Original Garden Party menu, "... thou shalt bring forth children .... and you shall be subject to your husband." Maitre d Gus McCrae translated, "It's just that it's fearsome for a man to have a woman start thinking in front of him. It always leads to trouble."
Jurisprudently inclined connoisseurs have generally concluded there has never been a woman capable of making her personal private menu decisions without approvals from ... Nevertheless, in 1973, seven Supreme Chefs said she could, with much guidance.
This past June, six Supreme Waitpersons, same court, pulled the tablecloth and dished a 108-page/appendix concoction from the Federalist Society that the boys are brigade de cuisine again, and the girls shall sit in their assigned place and finish their plates, s'il vous plait. Case closed.
\We're wallowing in pious, pompous hogwash ladled by self-styled cuisiniers from pulpits, pews, chambers and benches. Consequently, Captain Willard's question remains out there begging and skipping across the Nung River, "Who's in charge here, soldier?"
First reply he got, "... don't know, man, just doin' my job." The Captain gets my reply Nov. 8. Full disclosure, she is.
Bon appetit.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley