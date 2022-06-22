To the editor — Below are the Yakima City Council members who voted to uphold a pledge to reduce fossil fuels (gasoline/diesel) in Yakima using the Standing Against Fossil fuel Expansion, aka as SAFE Cities, framework, and those who voted against the pledge.

Implementation is not possible unless politicians willfully ignore the consequences of a one-size-fits-all manifesto, but it does serve to expose the ones who are too lazy to address a politicized issue and come up with a solution for the massive costs of converting to electric-powered transportation, farm equipment and residential conversions.

The Yakima City Council should focus on developing climate change programs that are sustainable and fair rather than crippling and punitive for their local constituency instead of burnishing their political resumes for a higher position or office.

Council members who voted YES to SAFE Cities:

Mayor Janice Deccio

Assistant Mayor Soneya Lund

Danny Herrera

Eliana Macias

Council members who voted NO to SAFE Cities:

Matt Brown

Patricia Byers

Holly Cousens

LINDA HAYDEN

Yakima