To the editor — It appears the 4th Congressional District has dodged a bullet.
Classless candidate Loren Culp got slapped down again in a political race, and probably will not make a concession, again. Instead, he refers to other candidates as spoilers.
I am not sure how he thought he had some God-given right to ascend to the congressional seat, when our laws give everyone the right to run. Maybe he can go off into the sunset and enjoy his retirement after being fired as a police chief and outvoted twice as a politician.
If not, he should go back to cement finishing and out of the public eye.
BILL SEVERSON
Stanwood