To the editor — Snow is here and I hope we will not have to deal with the lack of consideration the snowplow drivers showed seniors last year.
I live in a retirement building and many here use wheelchairs or walkers.
Management of our building shoveled our sidewalks as well as the church across the street. We even made sure the berms were cleared so people could walk across the street.
Along came the snowplow after three days and buried the seniors' parked cars and pushed the snow so high in the crosswalk no one could get to the pharmacy for much-needed meds.
I went to the pharmacy for three different people who tried to get across the berms in wheelchairs.
I realize the snowplow drivers have a big job to do when it snows, but maybe they just might think of the seniors trying to dig out the cars and trying to get across the streets by senior housing.
I sincerely hope this year will be better for ALL, not just the lady last year who was so happy the snowplow driver even plowed her driveway all the way up to her door (last year's letters to the editor).
How wonderful for her.
LILLY SMITH
Yakima