To the editor -- I don’t know which is worse: that previously we’ve never had an African-American woman as a U.S. Supreme Court justice or that we’ve never had a justice with public defender experience. Both represent unique perspectives necessary for relating to large, important and under-served constituencies.

New U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will provide much-needed balance to the court and more equal representation for all segments of our society.

Yet Republicans, rather than celebrating her, treated her despicably at confirmation hearings. They criticized her on false issues, obsessing about teaching critical race theory in the public schools (which isn’t happening) and misrepresenting controversial aspects of people she was appointed to defend. They even invoked debunked QAnon conspiracy theories.

In fear of losing power as U.S. demographics change, rather than trying to appeal to voters of color, the Republican Party has largely become the voice of white supremacy. Sadly, they are carrying on the values of Donald Trump.

The long history of white male dominance on the U.S. Supreme Court illustrates white male privilege in society, not only in the court's make-up but in making important decisions affecting all of us.

Hopefully, Brown Jackson’s important experiences, unique to the court, will have a more egalitarian impact on some of those decisions.

NORM LUTHER

Spokane