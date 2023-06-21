To the editor — Re: Grandview School District superintendent's $220,000 salary.
Education is super important, so teachers and administrators certainly warrant competitive wages and salaries. Even so, something seems a just a little bit out of kilter.
In 2021, Gov. Jay Inslee made $187,000, the fifth highest in the nation, and is responsible for 70,000 employees and multiple highly complex functions. The Grandview superintendent has 215 teachers and 3,600 students.
While it is true that today's schools have assumed responsibility for more than just reading, writing and arithmetic, education remains the single primary function. School levy proponents constantly tell us “it’s for the kids.”
I wish the new superintendent the very best, and hope that he and his team are successful in educating Grandview students.
PHIL BIRD
Yakima