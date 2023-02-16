To the editor — Listen, I have something to say! The United States must confront communist China.
Their spy balloon(s) was simply the latest example of their aggression and a test of our willingness to push back. President Biden embarrassed us again by failing to shoot it down until it had already flown over the entire country.
Thankfully, Congress seems interested in finally doing something about China with the creation of the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Our own Congressman Dan Newhouse was appointed to the committee and has introduced a bill to stop the CCP from purchasing any more American farmland. I look forward to seeing the work Congressman Newhouse and the new committee can accomplish to counter the CCP’s threats to freedom around the world.
I didn't serve six years active duty in the U.S. Air Force so that my kid could be raised as a Chinese Communist.
RYAN JACOBS
Richland