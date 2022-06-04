To the editor — Knock down those wind turbines, demolish those dams, shatter solar panels — let’s get back to the “good old days” of Standard Oil distilling kerosene to light our houses.

We just have to be creative how we can convert kitchen and bathroom appliances to operate on fossil fuels. Washers, dryers, televisions, even fuel-powered dental drills would be an option. Just consider a microwave that heats 38 leftovers per gallon of gas. With worldwide dependence on cellular phones, imagine how much fuel we could burn if they could be converted to run on diesel or propane!

With the manufacturing industry sector being the largest consumer of electrical energy, if we reverted to handcrafted artifacts, we would not have to worry about needing computers to run the myriad computations required for such endeavors. Just another reason to eliminate that troublesome electrical form of energy.

One of the undisputed favorite forms of entertainment, NASCAR, would be safe from the encroaching plague of battery-electric vehicles! Upping our consumption of fossil fuels would allow us to continue to have excellent political relationships with dictators of oil-rich nations.

As a longtime shareholder of Chevron stock, I’m looking forward to my quarterly dividends.

RON LIVINGSTON

Yakima