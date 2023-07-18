To the editor — We have an opportunity in Washington state to elect a real governor. Someone who has proven exemplary leadership qualities, outstanding military service and has worked to help businesses become more efficient by eliminating waste and increasing profits.
Someone that will work tirelessly toward a positive future to create economic prosperity, restore the rule of law for the safety of the citizens, the best quality education for our youth and constantly improve the quality of life for every citizen.
That someone is Semi Bird. He has overcome many challenges in his life and he knows and understands what the struggles and demands that people face every day and he wants the best for all of Washington.
Under the current administration we have been weighed down with overregulation, high taxes and government overreach. It’s time to put an end to the constant attack on the hardworking citizens. Let’s vote for the common good for all and elect a real governor: Semi Bird (birdforgovernor.com).
DELMER ELDRED
Goldendale