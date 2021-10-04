To the editor -- Boycotts work – think South Africa, apartheid. Boycott the states making abortions illegal, restricting voting, blocking masks and vaccinations (to make sure we keep dying, I guess). We have a responsibility to act for the common good.
No personal travel to any of those states, no official state travel. Don't buy from any companies headquartered there, let them know that’s why. That means check your Amazon orders carefully. Cancel travel plans. Boycott Pizza Hut, ATT, Dell. You don’t let a 3-year-old drive a car (what, don’t they have a “right” to do whatever they want?). Why let an idiot COVID denier decide it’s OK for those around them to die as their right?
Quarantine anyone from states that pretend masks and vaccinations don’t help – Idaho, Texas, Florida, Alabama. When Idaho patients flood our hospitals, if a Washington patient shows up with a heart attack or stroke, or even COVID, move the Idaho patients into the parking lot. Idaho created their own problem, let them die from it. Their stupidity isn’t our problem.
But that’s just me, an old white guy who doesn’t want to die because someone I don’t know is purposely stupid, walking around in the grocery store maskless.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah