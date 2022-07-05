To the editor — Donald Trump is not a statesman or a patriot. He is a hustler and a fake, and always has been.

And, yes, please, stop the steal. Stop sending this grifter cash that he uses for witness tampering, bribery, false advertising, mail/wire fraud and conspiracy to commit sedition, to say nothing regarding assault and battery on police officers. Money to reverse the election? Huh? Send your donations to reputable charities. Stop the steal.

And "Hang Mike Pence"? That's not exactly Christian; vigilante justice is not what American presidents are revered for. Although Trump may have celebrated that result.

We should celebrate this birthday of our Democratic Republic with the absolute repudiation of Trump.

Somebody said that a lie will make it halfway around the world before the truth pulls its pants up. Well, we're about buckled up now.

DAVID HAUN

Naches