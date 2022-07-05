Media-Trump's Return

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C. Former President Donald Trump repeated false claims that the election was stolen from him 10 times during interviews this week on Fox News Channel, Newsmax and One America News Networks. The claims were unprompted but also unchallenged in each case. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

 Carolyn Kaster

To the editor — Donald Trump is not a statesman or a patriot. He is a hustler and a fake, and always has been.

And, yes, please, stop the steal. Stop sending this grifter cash that he uses for witness tampering, bribery, false advertising, mail/wire fraud and conspiracy to commit sedition, to say nothing regarding assault and battery on police officers. Money to reverse the election? Huh? Send your donations to reputable charities. Stop the steal.

And "Hang Mike Pence"? That's not exactly Christian; vigilante justice is not what American presidents are revered for. Although Trump may have celebrated that result.

We should celebrate this birthday of our Democratic Republic with the absolute repudiation of Trump.

Somebody said that a lie will make it halfway around the world before the truth pulls its pants up. Well, we're about buckled up now.

DAVID HAUN

Naches