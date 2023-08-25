To the editor — Yakima is a wonderful place to enjoy a day on one of several nearby rivers. Unfortunately, most run parallel to roads where passers-by don't always pack their trash home and it goes out the car window.
Next time you are out there enjoying some public water, I challenge you to leave the river a little better than you found it and pack a little of someone else's trash out.
I carry a five-gallon bucket in my truck bed specifically for this reason. When I finish fishing a run, I can usually spend 10 minutes and have that trash bucket full without going very far from my truck
Also, if you like fishing in the summer, beware high water temperatures that stress out cold water fish in the afternoons. Try to finish up early on the river on hot days. It's up to all of us to take care of what we have.
MATT DeAMICO
Yakima