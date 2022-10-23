To the editor — So much of our politics is motivated by emotions, what we believe and want others to believe. Neil deGrasse Tyson points out throughout history politics is often driven by “fear, greed or glory.”
The last few years things seem to be much worse. George Conway lays the blame on Donald Trump. He credits "The Donald" for strengthening our “thirst for disinformation and hatred.” As author Lori Carver puts it, “just saying the sky is purple doesn’t make it so.”
It’s depressing, the political bents of cable or radio news and some newspapers make it easy to predict how they are going to view situations. It’s about getting their readership emotionally involved, and more importantly, addicted to reading or listening to them. It’s all about the size of readership or listening ship to sell advertising.
Many of our news sources don’t inspire, stimulate, or cause us to innovate. We spend most of our time chasing our tails. Those who can see reality as it is have a real advantage.
It’s a journalistic skill that can be acquired. Ask questions and always try to prove yourself wrong.
DON HINMAN
Yakima