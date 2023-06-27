To the editor — The city of Yakima has entered into a contract to pay $194,940 to permanently fence a portion of the Naches Parkway median.
This does not include the thousands of dollars they have spent over the last couple of years on temporary fencing of the area. The reason given is for “beautification and restoration” of the area.
The real reason they are fencing it is to keep the homeless out who destroyed it! I say let the homeless have it! Save the taxpayers some money, for ONCE.
REED C. PELL
Yakima