To the editor -- My feelings for the commissioners of Yakima County were just diminished a whole lot. And the Clean Air Authority and their HATE of humanity gravitated it!
Took me darn near 15 years to get a problem solved through the Clean Air Authority. Finally had to get the EPA and the attorney general's office involved to get it resolved.
What a worthless institution the Clean Air Authority has become! And here we have three commissioners letting it happen?
This Clean Air Authority is saying the HOMELESS cannot burn outside to stay warm. How low can the head of the Clean Air Authority get? I URGE the commissioners to move all of the Clean Air Authority's offices out in the parking lot at the courthouse.
And what makes me irked is I know some of these commissioners go to church constantly and are still letting this happen.
This is sheer HYPOCRICY at its finest! Give the office space that the Clean Air Authority inhabits to the homeless from 8 to 5 daily. Give the camp they use to the Clean Air Authority.
Insanity is perhaps now required to be employed by the Clean Air Authority?
DONALD PADELFORD
Sunnyside