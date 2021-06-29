With the state opening up, the city of Yakima has another chance to welcome back tourists traveling through our valley. But what will they find when stopping in downtown Yakima? A public art installation that is, simply put, an eyesore. The Millennium Foundation has failed to live up to its responsibilities to maintain and preserve the city-owned plaza.
However, don’t think for a moment it’s due to lack of funds. Their 2019 IRS Form 990 showed a fund balance of $937,828. Despite being in control of nearly $1 million, the Millennium Foundation has neglected to restore artwork and artifacts that had once been on display. In a recent visit to the site, I counted 19 out of 36 squares, which were empty. It’s been that way for years.
It’s high time the City Council asks the Millennium Foundation board to report to council members, and to city residents, concerning what their plans are for the Millennium Plaza.
For too long, the Millennium Plaza and Millennium Foundation have been cloaked in secrecy. The Plaza is public art, not secret art, and as a consequence the public needs to be told how their artwork will be preserved and restored.
SPENCER HATTON
Yakima