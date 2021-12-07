To the editor -- This is in response to the recent criticism of the Yakima police in their addressing the situation where the individual fired on them after shoplifting.
If you fire on law enforcement, there are ramifications. Frankly, their reaction was very restrained, considering the circumstances. The continued weakening and demoralizing of our law enforcement personnel has led to chaos in areas where their ability to respond has been weakened.
Perhaps you should ask the family of the Columbia University student who was stabbed by a roving gang of thugs. Maybe you should ask a shop owner who has been looted in a matter of minutes by an organized criminal gang.
Our police and other officers risk their lives every day. Please let them be effective in keeping us safe.
KATHY MILLER PARRISH
Zillah