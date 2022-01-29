To the editor -- I truly understand the place of pain and loss that a desire for lengthier criminal sentencing arises from. However, I am not sure that as a general matter longer sentences lead to more safety.
I encourage readers to consider the writing of Danielle Sered. Her book, titled, "Until We Reckon: Violence, Mass Incarceration, and a Road to Repair," discusses the work of Common Justice, a nonprofit in Brooklyn, N.Y. The organization, with the consent of survivors, facilitates dialogue between people who have committed serious violence and the people they’ve harmed.
Prior to dialogue, Common Justice facilitates separate, extensive preparation involving acknowledgement of the survivor’s suffering and the origins of the responsible person’s harmful choices. The parties make agreements about what the responsible person can do to make things as right as possible and ensure that they don't repeat the harm. If the responsible person fulfills the agreements, they stay in the community rather than go to prison.
I am not suggesting that a process like this is appropriate for every type of harm. But I believe that it merits consideration since we know that the system we have now is not contributing to accountability, healing, or safety.
KEALLY CIESLIK
Yakima