To the editor — The motto used to be "crime doesn't pay." That seems to no longer be true. Today when a person is arrested the newspaper may report that person's arrest and conviction records. One wonders why that person is not serving time in prison. The politicians' answer to the crime problem is to defund the police force. What are they smoking? The problem will grow till the legislators in state and Congress enact laws with sharp teeth.
I suggest that anyone committing a crime and conceals their identity by wearing a hoodie, mask or a large beard the sentence would be times four. For the whiners who have a majestic beard, just decide not to rob a bank. If one shoots at a police officer it's a 20-year sentence. If wounded or slain both are capital crimes. There should be a heavy penalty for resisting arrest. More and better training of police officers should be addressed. All multiple sentences should be served consecutively and never concurrently. Prosecutors should stop reducing the level of the committed crimes. Anyone arrested and convicted for importing, trafficking or selling fentanyl should be executed for murder.
Abiding citizens are demanding to be safe in their homes and in their community. It is time for elected legislators to earn their pay.
WILLIAM M. HARRISON
Yakima