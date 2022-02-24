To the editor -- As the mother of a 2-year-old who is autistic, I have a unique understanding as to the challenges many children and families face today when it comes to early learning, especially for children with specific learning support needs. That’s why ensuring they have a strong foundation to start preschool is so important.
My daughter participates in Save the Children’s home visiting program, Early Steps to School Success (ESSS). Early childhood education opportunities like ESSS make sure children in Washington, and other states across America, are building critical learning skills that set them up for success in the classroom.
As the child of immigrants, I grew up often being the voice for my family as my parents were not able to communicate with my school in their native language. This experience impressed upon me the need for my daughter to be able to effectively communicate in my absence.
Early childhood learning programs make this possible. We must invest in early childhood education to make sure all students can succeed. Washington state legislators should continue supporting early childhood education opportunities in the supplemental budget this legislative session, including funding for Infant Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation in the House Proposed Budget.
DAISY CRUZ LOPEZ
Grandview