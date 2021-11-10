A couple of thoughts on the Democrats' proposed new 14th Legislative District boundaries.
Ten years ago, the 15th LD was reconfigured to change it from a majority-minority district to majority-Hispanic district, which it remains today. That didn't produce the results the left was looking for, though, so now they want to combine a chunk of the 14th LD and a chunk of 15th LD ... and area from four other counties .... to create a district that they believe would start electing Democrats. Five counties. Runs from White Swan to Othello. Towns with very little in common.
And there's a bonus! If that happened, seven of the area's nine current legislators would live in the same district, the redrawn 15th. That means at least four of them would not return to Olympia.
This is all politics.
Google Washington Redistricting Commission and share your thoughts. They will make a final decision within the next several days.
BRUCE SMITH
Yakima