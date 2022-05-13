To the editor -- Unbelievable! Just saw on the local news that there is an initiative that is going to be voted on this year to make virtually all drugs legal.

This is not a misprint! Who are the geniuses who are pushing this? And where is our horrific governor? Cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs would become legal and then common sense says another genius would open a business to sell these drugs. Somebody thinks this is OK?

We are already being flooded with these drugs and the problems they bring with them. Now we are going to make that legal! I’m just curious who is for this? Are we now in a place where anything goes? Looks like drug dealers should be happier than the rest of us.

You better vote this year because those liberals in Seattle will and there are more of them than us.

JIM PAGE

Yakima