To the editor — Why is the Herald's sports page lead article, June 25, about star athletes’ feelings regarding Roe v Wade's reversal? It's the SPORTS page!

More relevant is the Seattle Times article reporting that vociferous abortion-rights jurist Ruth Bader Ginsburg acknowledged the 1973 Roe Supreme Court “bit off more than it could chew” in declaring a new Constitutional “right to privacy,” instead of simply striking down Texas’ abortion restrictions.

Even liberal law professors in 1973, like Yale constitutional scholar John Hart Ely, noted: “What is frightening about Roe is that this super-protected right (of privacy) is not inferable from the language of the Constitution, the framers’ thinking ... or the nation’s governmental structure. It is not constitutional law, and gives almost no sense of an obligation to try to be.”

The disingenuous outcry today from MSM and celebrities far too readily ignores the radical departure that Roe was, and is, from historical and sound constitutional legal analysis.

Leaving such decisions to the states is exactly what our Constitution provides, and what our current Supreme Court relied on. Don’t like it? Then, just as with the controversial Second Amendment right to bear arms, get a constitutional amendment passed. That is how our Constitution works.

J. ERIC GUSTAFSON

Yakima