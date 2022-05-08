To the editor — Since 1952, the League of Women Voters of Yakima County has had a goal of offering local residents nonpartisan information on our government and how it functions. We have arranged candidate forums, voter registration and community meetings to bring information to citizens of Yakima County.

Until this year, the League annually published and distributed free to a multitude of entities the TRY — They Represent You. It's a directory of who’s who in national, state and local elected offices, with how to access these representatives to share your thoughts.

In response to changing times, the League now offers this directory on our League Facebook page for all to see.

Check it out at www.facebook.com/LWVYC, updated for 2022! For a printable pdf. email yakimacountylwvyc@gmail.com.

Remember, “Every Vote Counts.”

KITTY JUBRAN

Leadership Team,

League of Women Voters Yakima County