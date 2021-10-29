Jan 11 School.jpg

A stop sign flashes a red light on the side of a school bus Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Naches, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor -- So now we have some new laws, mandates. It it said, they are for the good of the people.

When you come to a stop sign and see no one coming you stop anyway, because that is the law. When you go out in public you are to wear a mask -- that is for the good of the people.

God's laws are called commandments. When you ride in a car you wear a seat belt, because it's the law.

Most people like and obey laws, because they understand it for the good of all people. A law is a rule or injunction that must be obeyed.

JOAN DUKE

Selah