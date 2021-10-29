To the editor -- So now we have some new laws, mandates. It it said, they are for the good of the people.
When you come to a stop sign and see no one coming you stop anyway, because that is the law. When you go out in public you are to wear a mask -- that is for the good of the people.
God's laws are called commandments. When you ride in a car you wear a seat belt, because it's the law.
Most people like and obey laws, because they understand it for the good of all people. A law is a rule or injunction that must be obeyed.
JOAN DUKE
Selah