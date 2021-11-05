To the editor -- As Congress continues to contemplate major policy initiatives in Washington, D.C., it's important they stay focused on ways to bolster a still flagging economy. Between a major infrastructure package packed with broadband expansion opportunities and a historic budget resolution focused on human health and family supports, lawmakers have ample opportunity to double down on investments that will put Americans back to work.
Unfortunately, some federal lawmakers remain focused on policy initiatives that would diminish connectivity between local businesses and their customers in the digital marketplace. Much of our state's economic ballast during the pandemic was the result of small businesses integrating digital tools and technologies to help us all to stay a little safer, while quickly pivoting their goods and services online.
There is no question that we need more discussion surrounding data sharing and privacy regulation in the digital economy. But legislative proposals still under consideration by Congress, which seek to overhaul the online marketplace, should not be rushed.
On the journey to economic recovery, we should think about how to protect and cultivate the unique assets that have given us a comparative edge in navigating a historically difficult time for our nation. Hamstringing business owners' capacity to connect to customers online is not the way to do it. I am hopeful our lawmakers will stay focused on creating opportunities for growth and prosperity for all Washingtonians instead.
VERLYNN K. BEST, CEO/president
Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce