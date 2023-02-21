To the editor — With Valentine’s Day this month, love is in the air, and now is an excellent time to reflect on how we show love for our communities.
At the heart of that is how we care for children and ensure they have a bright and healthy future. Unfortunately, access to high-quality child care and early education is lacking across the country, and there’s great room for improvement. That’s why I’m joining Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) in urging policymakers to have a heart and invest in kids.
Right now, families are struggling to find high-quality, affordable childcare. Fifty percent of families live in areas without enough child care availability and with the average costs exceeding the price of in-state college tuition in most states, 1 in 5 Americans recognizes a lack of child care as a barrier to their well-being.
Investments in child care and early education not only have long-term benefits for children, but they also have effects that ripple out into the community, improving economic and social outcomes for everyone.
Join me in urging current legislators to have a heart and make robust funding for early childhood education and care a priority in the state budget.
DAISY CRUZ
Grandview