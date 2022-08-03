To the editor — Your editorial, “Vatican’s reprimand falls disappointingly short,” was spot on. If whistleblowers are not protected by church law and policy, then children, youth and vulnerable adults are not safe.
Ironically, while the pope is in Canada apologizing for the Catholic Church’s appalling treatment of the indigenous people there, the Very Rev. Msgr. Robert Siler, Episcopal Vicar and Moderator of the Curia, is defending the actions of the former bishop here (see July 29 letter to editor).
Siler does make one important point. The meaning of the Vatican’s “guilty verdict” is not made specific, but states that the behavior of Bishop Carlos Sevilla (and by inference his staff) caused “scandal or a grave disturbance of order” (Canon 1339).
It is now up to law enforcement: the local D.A. should initiate a grand jury investigation to determine if Sevilla’s “grave disturbance of order” endangered minors and vulnerable adults. The D.A. is the proper office for a truly independent investigation of the Diocese of Yakima, with subpoena power to access all relevant documents.
In the meanwhile, if anyone suspects abuse of a minor, call the police or CPS. If one has been abused and needs help, call the Survivors Network of People Abused by Priests (SNAP) at (206)-651-5058.
ROBERT FONTANA
Seattle