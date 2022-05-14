To the editor -- You have expressed a need for support for local newspapers. Here is an issue critical to public safety for many of eastern Washington and Yakima County.

This is trickle-down of "defund" the police and has greatly hampered law enforcement and first responders. At a recent community meeting with many public safety staff, it was pointed out that:

Letting criminals out of jail is not right and they will reoffend.

They cannot do their jobs as rules of engagement favor the criminals, especially drug dealers, who will openly defy law enforcement as they know the rules.

What can we do?

Contact your state legislators and demand that the rules of engagement be rescinded -- or at least allow local law enforcement to develop workable programs.

Take a moment to thank these law enforcement officers for their good work.

Sponsor local community meetings to understand the issue.

ROGER R. WRISTEN

Yakima