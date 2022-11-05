To the editor — I’ve known Judge Gary Hintze for about 18 years — back from when I was originally a patrol officer with the city of Wapato Police Department, and he was a deputy prosecutor with the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office.
I also know that while being a senior prosecutor, many of his colleagues would seek his advice due to his experience. From day one, I saw that Gary would drop everything to help law enforcement officers with a case and fight for the right result in court. When I later switched to another law enforcement agency in Yakima County, Gary had become our go-to prosecutor when it came to help with legal issues in a case. Whether it was for a narcotics investigation or a gang -related shooting, Hintze would help us day or night.
Now that Judge Hintze is a District Court judge, we all see that he's doing a great job. Please vote to retain Judge Gary Hintze because we need to keep a fair but firm judge who works hard for the people of Yakima County.
ERIK HORBATKO
Selah